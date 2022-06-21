Missed any of the Jan. 6 hearings? Here's where you can catch up

The Jan. 6 Commission began holding a series of hearings June 9 to detail the findings of its investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol last year.

WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol began holding a series of televised public hearings in June to detail its initial findings.

The first hearing took place June 9, with the second June 13 and the third June 16. The fourth hearing was held Tuesday morning, June 21. Seven hearings are planned in total; the next is scheduled for Thursday.

KGW has been streaming each of the hearings live on kgw.com. If you missed any of the prior hearings and want to catch up, you can view NBC's coverage of each full hearing below.

This story will be updated as more hearings are completed.

Day 1 — June 9

The House panel laid the blame for the capitol attack on former President Donald Trump during the opening hearing, calling it an "attempted coup" stemming from his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Day 2 — June 13

The second hearing focused on the efforts from government officials and Trump's advisors and family in the weeks leading up to Jan. 6 to push back against Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Day 3 — June 16

The third hearing was originally scheduled for June 15 and would have focused on Trump's attempts to replace the attorney general and get the Justice Department to back his false claims of election fraud, but the hearing was postponed the day before. A rescheduled date has not yet been announced.

The committee moved forward with the next planned hearing on June 16, focusing on Trump's efforts to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to reject state elector tallies and overturn the election.

Day 4 — June 21