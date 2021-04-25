Youn Yuh-jung wins best supporting actress Academy Award

Youn, making a rare U.S. screen appearance in “Minari,” captured a string of honors for the semi-autobiographical film.

LOS ANGELES — Youn Yuh-jung,'' the feisty grandmother in “Minari,” captured more than her grandson's heart.

Youn, a prominent film and TV actor in her home country of South Korea, won the best supporting actress award at Sunday’s Oscars. She’s the second Asian actress to win in the category, more than four decades after Japanese-born Miyoshi Umeki earned the trophy for 1957’s “Sayonara.”

The first Korean woman to be nominated for an Oscar, Youn’s victory comes one year after academy voters snubbed the South Korean cast of best picture winner “Parasite.”

Youn plays Soon-ja, a card-playing grandmom with a knack for swearing, who’s moved from Korea to join her daughter and stepson in his seemingly quixotic quest to trade dispiriting work in California for farming in Arkansas. Soon-ja and her initially wary grandson form an unlikely but loving bond.

Best Supporting Actress Winner Yuh-Jung Youn's acceptance speech was hysterical. Watch the full thing: https://t.co/sdgeoBK7lX #Oscars pic.twitter.com/AOaRzPqT1k — ABC News (@ABC) April 26, 2021

