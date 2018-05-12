Professional wrestling promoter Vince McMahon plans to have eight cities with XFL teams when the off-shoot football league relaunches in 2020.

The cities slated to host teams are Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Washington, D.C.

In a press conference, XFL Commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck said, “We are committed to being ingrained in the local community and extremely fortunate that our teams will have world-class facilities to call home.”

The XFL league played one season back in 2001 and was known for its intense style, colorful personalities and big-time backer, Vince McMahon.

The football league is promising to bring the 'fun' back to football and put "fans above all." The XFL is set to debut the weekend of Feb. 8-9, 2020.

Luck said fans can reserve season tickets online, starting on Wednesday.

