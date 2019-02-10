WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — A vintage World War II era bomber has crashed while trying to land at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut.

A Boeing B-17 bomber that was on a tour in the area crashed during a landing attempt Wednesday morning, according to officials.

The state police confirmed there were injuries reported. Smoke and flames could be seen throughout the area after the crash.

The FAA confirmed that airport officials have closed Bradley International Airport, and the FAA has put in a ground stop for flights that are destined for the airport.

“A vintage Boeing B-17 crashed at the end of Runway 6 while attempting to land at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., at 10 a.m. It is a civilian registered aircraft, not flown by the military. Local officials will release information about the people aboard. We will update this statement when we get new information,” said the FAA in a statement.

Bradley Airport tweeted: “We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft this morning at Bradley Airport. We have an active fire and rescue operation underway. The airport is closed. We will issue further updates as information becomes available.

The Collings Foundation had brought several planes to Bradley this week, including the B-17 that crashed, a B-24 –Liberator, a B-25, a P-51 – Mustang fighter, and a P-40 Warhawk.