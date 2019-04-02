On Monday, the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) held events across the globe to raise awareness for cancer prevention and research.

This year marks the 19th anniversary of the awareness day, which was started at the World Summit Against Cancer for the New Millennium in Paris.

UICC highlighted the following statistics about cancer on its website:

9.6 million people die every year from cancer

At least one third of common cancers are preventable

Cancer is the second-leading cause of death across the globe

70 percent of deaths occur in low-to-middle income countries

Early detection and treatment could save up to 3.7 million lives

The total cost of cancer in the U.S. is $1.16 trillion

You can lower your risk of getting cancer by eating healthy, exercising, and avoiding alcohol and smoking.

For more information on cancer and how to prevent it, visit the World Cancer Day website here.