An Illinois woman who recently got a 1993 postcard in her mailbox has tracked down the man who sent it to his children more than two decades ago.

Kim Draper's story about the mysterious Hong Kong postcard was published in The State Journal-Register in Springfield and picked up by The Associated Press.

Masrour Kizilbash sent the postcard to his family while working overseas in 1993. He told the newspaper that he was "fascinated with the area" and wanted to share his experiences. At that time, there were no cell phones or internet and international calls were costly, so he instead opted to send postcards.

Kizilbash's family was living in Springfield at the time. He always figured that they had received the postcard.

U.S. Postal Service officials said the card could've gotten tied up in Hong Kong or might've been stuck in old equipment.

With the help of social media, Draper learned that Kizilbash's son, Mohammad Kizilbash, now lives in suburban Chicago. A reunion with the postcard is planned.

Kim Draper received a postcard, which depicts a scene of fishing boats in Hong Kong, at her home in Springfield on July 8, 2019 that was postmarked and sent from Hong Kong exactly 26 years ago on July 8, 1993 to a previous family that lived at her address.

"I thought that was really gracious of her, she went out of her way to track us down," Mohammad said. "I'm looking forward to getting this postcard. This is one to keep."

Draper would ideally like to appear with the Kizilbashes on a TV show to give them the card, but if that can't happen, she'll drive to Chicago and give it to them in person.

"I won't mail it. I don't want it to get back in the mail system, and I really want to meet them," Draper said. "I am surprised about how the story has spread," she said. "But at the same time it's heartwarming. I think it made people want to know the family and it's one of those cool stories that you want to hear the end."

