WASHINGTON — Former President George W. Bush will deliver the eulogy for his late father, former President George H.W. Bush, on Wednesday.

The official schedule of events commemorating the United States’ 41st president lists the speakers lined up for ceremonies at the Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday.

Jon Meacham, an award-winning author and historian who became Bush's biographer, will give the first eulogy.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney will speak next. He will be followed by former Senator Alan Simpson.

Bush's son, George W. Bush, will be the last to remember his father.

Three of Bush's grandchildren will also deliver readings: Lauren Bush Lauren, Ashley Walker Bush and Jenna Bush Hager.

President Donald Trump, who has clashed with the Bush family, will attend the funeral but is not scheduled to speak.

Former Presidents and First Ladies Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter will be in attendance, the source close to the planning confirmed. Chelsea Clinton and the children of deceased presidents, including Susan Ford Bales, Tricia Nixon Cox, Luci Baines Johnson, and Lynda Johnson Robb, are also expected to attend.

Other dignitaries scheduled to attend include Prince Charles of Wales, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan, among others.

Bush, 94, died late Friday at his home in Houston after a battle with Vascular Parkinsonism.

On Monday, the flag-draped coffin of the nation’s 41st president arrived in Washington, where he was eulogized in the United State Capitol with members of his family, including George W. Bush, in attendance.

The president and first lady Melania Trump were among those paying their respects at the Capitol on Monday.

George H.W. Bush DC funeral service leaflet by WUSA9-TV on Scribd

Contributing: Jorge Ortiz and Ledyard King

© 2018 USATODAY.COM