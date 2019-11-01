Julián Castro

Born: September 16, 1974

Birthplace: San Antonio, Texas

Age on Inauguration Day: 46

Party affiliation: Democrat

Education: Stanford University (BA in Political Science and Communications); Harvard Law School (Juris Doctor)

Professions: Lawyer

Public office: San Antonio Mayor 2009-2014; U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development 2014-2017

Personal: Castro and wife Erica have two children

Life and career highlights

Lost his first attempt at becoming San Antonio mayor in 2005, but went on to win four years later.

Skipped sophomore year of high school due to his academic achievement.

Time magazine placed him on its "40 under 40" list of rising stars in American politics in 2010

In 2012, became the first Latino to give the keynote address at the Democratic National Convention.

Twin brother Joaquin is serving his fourth term as U.S. Representative from Texas’ 20th District.

Sources: Ballotpedia, Biography.com, WhiteHouse.gov, Dallas Morning News