A major wedding in India is drawing VIP guests including Hillary Clinton, Beyoncé and Arianna Huffington.

Isha Ambani, 27, is set to wed Anand Piramal, the 33-year-old executive director of Piramal Group and founder of Piramal Realty, and if you've never heard of the bride-to-be, then maybe you've heard of her father.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India. Mukesh, 61, has held the richest man title since 2008, according to Forbes, with his most recent net worth listed at $47.3 billion.

Ambani seems to be following in her father's footsteps with her business acumen. The young heiress graduated with degrees in psychology and South Asian studies from Yale in 2014, joining the boards of directors of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail alongside her twin brother Akash in the same year. In 2015, Forbes named Ambani one of Asia's women to watch.

Although the happy couple won't officially get married until Wednesday in Mumbai, the lavish pre-wedding celebrations began this weekend in the desert city of Udaipur, India, according to Reuters.

The Ambanis welcomed Clinton upon her arrival in India, posing for pictures with the former first lady and 2016 presidential candidate.

Although husband Bill Clinton was not in attendance, Indian news outlets show the two Clintons have met with the Ambanis multiple times in the last 20 years.

The star-studded events for Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations include a private concert by Beyoncé, according to Reuters.

The 37-year-old singer performed Sunday and sang some of her hits such as "Crazy In Love" and "Perfect," the Associated Press reports.

Beyoncé has remained tight-lipped about her involvement in the wedding, but she shared photos of her outfits to her Instagram on Sunday. The singer stunning in a fitted red and gold dress with a deep V neck and a striking slit up the side. She paired the sizzling look with intricate gold accessories, including dangling gold earrings, a gold bracelet and ring combo and a delicate gold headpiece.

Businesswoman and author Arianna Huffington was also among the VIPs on hand to celebrate the Ambani-Piramal union. Celebrity makeup artist Marianna Mukuchyan posted a photo alongside Huffington, writing in the caption that she did the Huffington Post co-founder's makeup for the festivities.

"Such an honor to meet the lovely @ariannahuff and take care of her hair and make up for her events in India," Mukuchyan captioned the photo. "What an inspiring and warm person. Today for the Ambani Wedding in Udaipur."