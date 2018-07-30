Even if the Carr Fire didn't leave an apparent mark on your home, Shasta County officials say homeowners should follow certain safety guidelines after evacuation orders are lifted.

The aftermath of a wildfire can pose health and safety issues in homes around affected areas, according to the Shasta County emergency operations center. Debris could still be in the air and hot spots on the ground may linger, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

On the way home, be ready with identification and proof of residence to show authorities if they're still patrolling your area, officials say.

If the fire impacted your property

Here's what to check for if the fire made an impact on your property, according to the county's emergency operations center:

Look for hot spots on the ground, smoldering stumps and vegetation.

Before even going into your home, turn the power off and be aware of any gas smell in the air.

When checking for fire damage to the home, turn appliances off and make sure there's no damage to your meter before turning on your home's main circuit breaker.

Check the roof and the outer areas of your home for lingering sparks or embers.

Be VERY cautious around trees, power poles, and other tall structures. These objects may have been destabilized during the fire, particularly if they are burned. Don't touch power lines.

Wear a dust mask and water down debris to help quell dust particles in the air, according to the CDC.

Take photos of property damage for insurance purposes.

Because wildfires can have a profound effect on landscaping, reassess your property for flood risk, the CDC writes in its tip sheet. Flood risks for affected properties remain higher for up to five years after a wildfire, until vegetation returns.

If the fire had no direct effect

You may breathe a sigh of relief if the fire didn't directly affect your home, but Shasta County officials warn that it's still important to do the following upon your return:

Throw away all refrigerated and frozen food. If the power went out, the food is likely not safe to eat.

Throw out food that may have been exposed to heat, smoke, fire retardant, foam or other chemicals.

If you use a well for water, check to make sure all of its components are working.

If you use propane, turn valves to the off position and contact your supplier for an inspection before using again.

Solar electrical systems also need to be inspected by a professional before they're turned on again, even if a system appears to be in working order.

The takeaway: homeowners should exercise extreme caution around their property upon the return home. Even if a structure or electrical system looks OK, it's better to consult a professional for inspection.

