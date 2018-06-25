A billboard in Amarillo, Texas has a powerful response to a sign that told liberals to keep on driving through the Lone Star State.

Last week, a sign along Interstate 40 went viral for its controversial message telling liberals to "Please continue on I-40 until you have left our GREAT STATE OF TEXAS." After social media backlash to the message, the billboard owner decided to have it removed, according to the Star-Telegram.

But now, there's a new message greeting drivers along the interstate.

"Texas is for everyone - Not for bigotry," is what's displayed on the digital billboard set up by Roman Leal.

The Amarillo resident organized a GoFundMe campaign for the billboard after the anti-liberal billboard went viral last week.

Leal quickly raised enough money for his welcoming message to go up along the same interstate.

Roman Leal organized a fundraiser for a 'Texas is for everyone' billboard, in response to a sign that told 'Liberals' to continue driving until they left Texas.

Roman Leal

He said he's inspired and filled with pride by all the support.

"Amarillo is a community of kind, caring people and we won't stand for a message of exclusion," Leal said.

As of Monday afternoon, they've raised $3,800, enough money for the digital billboard to be on display for two months.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA