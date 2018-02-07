An Australian woman seen in a dramatic video almost being pulled into the water by a shark is not only OK, she is defending the good name of the shark that bit her.

The video shows Melissa Brunning of Perth, Australia, standing on the edge of a boat trying to feed some tawny nurse sharks. One shark got a hold of her finger, pulling her part way into the water before the people she was with grabbed her and brought her to safety.

"He clamped on it and it felt like it was shredding to the bone," Brunning told Australia's Channel 7.

To her shock, Brunning's finger was not bitten off. She figured it was OK and continued on her two-week vacation. She later learned it was infected, with a fractured bone and a torn ligament.

The reason the attack may have been a surprise is tawny nurse sharks are considered more docile than other nurse sharks.

Brunning wants it to be clear -- this is on her, and she has learned her lesson.

"Please let me assure you all, this is NOT a shark “attack” this is me doing a silly thing and suffering a consequence," Brunning wrote on her Facebook page. "Our sharks are very precious and whilst they have always scared me to death I have a lot of respect for them. The water is their domain... and we should appreciate and admire them from a far (sic)."

