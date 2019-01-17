NASSAU, The Bahamas — A 27-year-old man and his friends have been banned from Royal Caribbean after he jumped off one of the cruise line's ships in Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas.

Nick Naydev, of Vancouver, Wash., posted footage which shows him leaping off his 11th-floor room's balcony on the Symphony of the Seas vessel. He estimates he was more than 100 feet in the air.

Naydev told 10News he thought it would be a good laugh for his friends, and he planned to just swim back to shore. But, when ship security caught up with him, they ordered he and his friends to pack up and leave immediately.

"I am truly astonished at how this video has spread throughout the Internet," Naydev explained. "I did not think this through before I jumped."

Previous: Search ends for cruise ship worker who fell overboard off Puerto Rico

Naydev said police spoke with him and his friends, but officers found the whole situation amusing and didn't press any immediate charges. However, he might not be out of the woods yet.

Royal Caribbean did not respond to an email 10News sent early Wednesday morning. However, Yahoo News said representatives for the cruise line described the incident as "stupid."

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“This was stupid and reckless behavior, and he and his companions have been banned from ever sailing with us again,” a spokesperson told Yahoo Lifestyle. “We are exploring legal action.”

Naydev said the pain after the jump was so bad he could barely sleep, and he had trouble walking for three days.

"I just hope I don't inspire anyone to try this because I don't want to feel responsible for any injuries," he told 10News.

What other people are reading:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.