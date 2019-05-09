PORTLAND, Ore. — The devastation left behind across the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian is so widespread it could still take a couple more days before search and rescue crews can reach victims.

KGW spoke with Jill Morehead on Wednesday afternoon. She’s the regional team leader with Mercy Corps and landed in Nassau on Tuesday.

Morehead said her team is still waiting to get to the area of the island that is still underwater, but they came prepared to help.

“We knew electricity would be an issue. We're bringing solar lanterns with chargers, that way people can charge their cellphones and stay in touch with authorities and loved ones,” said Morehead.

She said she’s expecting on staying in the Bahamas for the next couple of weeks, if not longer, to help those in need.

Video: Aerials reveal utter ruin in parts of Bahamas