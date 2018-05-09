An electric fence near a middle school bus stop in a Sandston, Virginia neighborhood has been taken down after complaints from parents who feared their children will get shocked.

The homeowner said he put up the fence early Tuesday morning, on the first day of school, after he claims kids have been trespassing on his property.

"We've been warning people for years," Bryan Tucker, the homeowner, said. "We called transportation and they refused to do anything about it. They said it was my responsibility if the kids get hurt on my land and that I need to tell them to get off my land and stay in the street. I'm not in charge of other people's children."

Tucker said he put the fence up to protect his property and keep kids from trampling over his yard, and throwing trash there.

"This morning children were trespassing and vandalizing and nothing was done," Tucker said.

