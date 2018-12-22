The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released body camera video Friday of one of its officers shooting a Westside family's pit bull.

JSO released the video on its Facebook page Friday saying the officer feared for his safety.

"During the officer’s investigation, he came into contact with and was chased by a dog on the premises," JSO's Facebook post states. "The officer was forced to draw his issued firearm and subsequently shot the dog, being in fear for his safety ... The body worn camera footage confirms the officer’s account of the incident and provides viewers a clear understanding of the events as they unfolded."

A police report from The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Officer Victor Jones was responding to an alarm going off at the house Wednesday afternoon. The officer said that he went around the back to check for any signs of forced entry when the dog in the backyard approached him in an aggressive manner. He shot him in the head in response.

Matthew Long said his 11-year-old dog, Prophet, wasn’t aggressive.

Long posted about the matter on Facebook which was shared nearly 30,000 times.