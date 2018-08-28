Officials with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office have identified David Katz, as the suspect in Sunday's shooting at a gaming restaurant in Jacksonville, Florida.

But for multiple hours Sunday evening, Derek Jones was getting the blame for the tragic event.

THE QUESTION

Did Derek Jones have anything to do with the shooting at the Madden Tournament in Jacksonville on Sunday?

THE ANSWER

No, Derek Jones was a participant in the Madden tournament and he made a tweet earlier in the day that was taken out of context. He was targeted by a number of social media users to the point where his Twitter account was suspended.

WHAT WE FOUND

Prior to the shooting, when JSO officials say David Katz walked into the gaming area and opened fire, Jones tweeted:

“Single Elim. I’m in the mood to kill someone today.”

Here are just a few example of that line being taken out of context and leading users to blame Jones.

I'm getting reports that this is the shooter's Twitter account. I can not confirm it at this time.



But the possible suspect in question appears to have made threatening remarks in relation to the Madden tournament. pic.twitter.com/29hPgHT27C — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) August 26, 2018

IF THIS IS TRUE ITS DJONES — Lamar better than Flacco (@LamarJStan) August 26, 2018

I don't want to confirm anything, but apparently the shooter was: "Derek Jones" (aka DJones in Madden). He killed himself after the shooting. I am so fucking mad as hell right now... 😡 😡 — Thomas S. Skyfly (@matrixishere187) August 26, 2018

JSO confirmed that Katz was their only suspect in the case and that they believe he killed himself at the location.

Jones was in no way related to the shooting that happened and even spoke with reporters after the incident about wanting heightened security at the events.

"I've been telling them for awhile, that they need to make this place safe," Jones said. "They're trying to make this a legit esport and stuff like that."

We can Verify any claims that Jones was responsible for or involved in the shooting in any way are false.

