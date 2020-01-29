Christen Press scored the opening goal off a shoeless assist from Lynn Williams and the United States beat Haiti 4-0 in its opening match of the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying tournament.

The World Cup champions extended their unbeaten streak to 24 straight games dating back to a loss to France a year ago.

Press' goal came in the second minute on a cross from Williams, who had lost her cleat.

Williams, Lindsey Horan and Carli Lloyd added second-half goals.

The United States has qualified for every Olympics since women's soccer was introduced in 1996.

RELATED: 19 biggest sports moments of 2019

RELATED: Megan Rapinoe is Sports Illustrated 2019 Sportsperson of the Year