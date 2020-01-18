The U.S. Space Force showed off its utility camouflage uniform on Friday, earning high praise from some and prompting jokes from others.

The newest branch of the U.S. military posted a photo of the uniform and declared on Twitter that the first Space Force "nametapes have touched down in the Pentagon."

The official Twitter account for the U.S. Navy chimed in and called the look "out of this world."

But it had some online asking the simple question...why does a space force need camouflage uniforms?

"Camouflage? I didn't know there were forests in space," one Twitter user joked.

"Shouldn't space force camo be black with little stars on it," another person asked.

Many used the opportunity to joke that the uniforms were clearly made with the "Star Wars" planet of Endor in mind.

"People are mocking the Pentagon's new camo Space Force uniforms as if the Battle of Endor never happened," another Twitter user wrote.

For its part, the official Space Force account did reply to a couple tweets to explain that it's using current Army and Air Force uniforms instead of paying to design and produce a new look.

"Members will look like their joint counterparts they’ll be working with, on the ground," Space Force tweeted. And the military branch told another person that they don't need camo in space, because its members will be on Earth.

The Space Force officially launched last month. It's tasked with carrying out space operations and is the first new military service created in the U.S. since 1947.