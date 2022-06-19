West Linn veteran travels to Ukraine to evacuate people, deliver supplies

Paul Wall, an Army veteran from West Linn, connected with other veterans to form a nonprofit before traveling to Ukraine to help people impacted by the war.

WEST LINN, Ore. — Paul Wall felt compelled to act while watching news videos of the devastation from the war in Ukraine.

"There was a little girl with soot all over her face. She just got bombed out of her house, and she was looking at the camera — but really she was looking right at me," Wall said. "It was at that moment I decided I’m going to do whatever I can to help."

Wall, a West Linn resident and U.S. Army veteran of the 82nd Airborne Division, tried to volunteer online, but the organization told him slots were filled.

Ultimately, he connected with what he calls a "loose-knit group of veterans" online who were all looking to volunteer in Ukraine. They created a nonprofit called Global Augmentation and traveled to Ukraine to help.

Their first task was bring food, water and supplies to the Ukrainian military in Mykolaiv.

"We brought that 1,000-man garrison several van loads of food and three pallets of water, which won’t last very long, but it’s very much needed," Wall said.

He described seeing parts of the country ravaged by war, including mass graves and bombed homes, schools and hospitals.

"Buildings are on fire, buildings are smoking, buildings are caved in, it’s total devastation."

The group then switched from moving supplies to moving people, evacuating anyone who wanted to leave areas that were being shelled.

"We would drive in under artillery fire, load the people up as quick as we could and then leave under artillery and mortar fire and then get them to relative safety," Wall said. "On that four or five-day mission, we got 183 people out that wanted to leave.”

He said he didn't know where many of the Ukrainians would go after being evacuated, saying most had a single bag of belongings.

Wall said his group is collecting things that Ukrainians had asked for, including first aid kits and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) suits to defuse bombs that are duds. He remembers the reactions of people after delivering food and water, and he plans to go back soon.

"They’re very grateful, they’re really happy, they can’t always explain it other than doing a fist to the heart and saying 'Slava Ukraini.'”

Wall said he recognizes that the American public focus on the war in Ukraine seems to have faded some.

"On the one hand it’s kind of sad, but it’s to be expected you know as stories come and go and they fade away," he said. "I’m going to keep it fresh in my mind and I’m gearing up to go back."

However, he said any donations to vetted groups, or even much-needed medical volunteers, can go a long way.