Ukrainian residents in Washington attempt to figure out immigration, aid for families abroad

SEATTLE — Ukrainians in Seattle are organizing to help loved ones abroad in whatever way they can. Friday evening in Georgetown, a town hall of sorts focused on immigration and the long road that many may be facing in order to start a life elsewhere.



“When somebody tries to steal our land we will fight. We will fight for our people,” said Olga Okhapkina a Ukrainian who came to the United States in 2014.



As Ukrainian soldiers fight to defend their country from an invading Russian army Okhapkina wants everyone to know what’s at stake. “It’s not about Ukraine, it’s about all the world,” she said.



Immigration Attorney Lola Zakharova grew up in the former Soviet Union and says immigration to the US may not be a swift process – at least right now.



“I’m here to talk about options and also maybe explain that an armed conflict does not automatically mean a green light to the United States,” Zakharova said.



“People that would maybe otherwise be eligible to come to the US by obtaining a document a visa can’t do that now because the embassy is closed,” she continued.



Men and women are now fleeing Ukraine by the tens of thousands, many crossing the western border into Poland. Though many are committed to staying and fighting – people like Olga Okhapkina’s sister.



“For me as a sister it is hard to accept but I respect, I truly respect her decision. And with people like her and others I know we will defeat them,” Okhapkina continued.