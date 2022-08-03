Washington state receives about 9% of its oil from other countries, according to an expert.

SEATTLE — Washington state's five refineries has processed oil from Russia.

“There are some imports from Russia to Washington historically. Certainly with the invasion and Russia’s actions, that has ended,” said Kevin Slagle with the Western States Petroleum Association, which represents refinery operators in Washington, California, and Nevada.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced the United States will ban Russian oil imports as the invasion of Ukraine continues. The announcement followed requests from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Western officials to cut off imports, adding to the sanctions on Russia.

But how much oil was coming from Russia to Washington’s refineries?

Slagle said it’s not a lot. He did not have an exact number for Russia. However, he said about 9% of oil processed in Washington state comes from a variety of countries including the Middle East and elsewhere, including Russia.

Still, experts point to the war in Ukraine, which has caused the price of crude oil to skyrocket, as the main reason why gas prices have risen so drastically and at a dizzying pace in recent weeks.

Despite the official Russian oil ban by the Biden Administration on Tuesday and the earlier ending of oil purchases at the start of the Russian invasion, some Russian oil may still be on the high seas on its way here and to other U.S. refineries.

“From what I know and understand, these purchases are two and three months out,” said Slagle, meaning the purchases were made back in December or November. “So you make a purchase in December and it takes a while to get here.”