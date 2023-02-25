'We're not going to give up': Rally held in Seattle to support Ukraine as was hits 1-year mark

The group walked from Seattle City Hall to a rally at Seattle Center in order to show continued support to the people in Ukraine.

SEATTLE — A march from Seattle City Hall to a rally at Seattle Center happened on Saturday to show unity and support for Ukraine, which has now been under attack for a whole year.

“It just feels like the longest, most difficult year of our lives,” said Oksana Bilobran, a volunteer with the Ukrainian Association of Washington State, the organization that put on the event.

It has been a year of heartbreak for not only the people in Ukraine, but for the Ukrainians living here in western Washington, ever since the day of the Russian invasion.

“I didn't sleep that night, as I was watching what's going on,” said Oleg Pynda, the Executive Director of the Ukrainian Community Center of Washington.

The Center has helped more than 1,500 Ukrainian refugees over the past year with various services.

“We provide mental health counseling, and with the newly arrived refugees from Ukraine, those who experience atrocities of war, war trauma, PTSD,” said Pynda.

Some people who were at the rally went to Ukraine to be with their families and to help others.

“I just thought if I have to die, because you don’t know what can happen because it's war, I thought it’s okay, I will die with my family,” said Olena Bidovanets, a Ukrainian living in Seattle.

Despite the death and destruction, people at the rally said the strength of the Ukrainian people is unbreakable.

“We're not going to give up because none of our friends and family are giving up in Ukraine, as long as it takes,” said Bilobran.