List: How Oregonians can support Ukrainians

Not sure how you can help the people of Ukraine during the war with Russia? Check out this list of local and global organizations that are taking donations.

PORTLAND, Ore. — As Russian forces continue to invade Ukraine, many are looking for ways to support the Ukrainian people.

Below is a list of local and international businesses and organizations collecting donations for Ukraine.

Buy art

Tatyana Ostapenko was born and raised in Ukraine and now lives in Portland. She's selling every piece of her artwork to raise money for war relief efforts in Ukraine. All the money raised will go to the Global Giving Fund, a nonprofit helping with humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.

Gifford's Flowers

Gifford's Flowers in downtown Portland will donate 100% of its profits from all sunflower sales, the national flower of Ukraine, through March 31 to Direct Relief. The organization is helping cover medical needs in the conflict areas of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Bible Church

Ukrainian Bible Church, a Ukrainian church in Fairview, is collecting money to buy medical supplies, clothing, food and supplies for the people of Ukraine.

Kachka

Russian restaurant Kachka in Southeast Portland is donating 100% of proceeds of its Chervona Wine cocktail to the Red Cross' Ukraine relief efforts.

'A Kids Book about War'

Portland children’s media company A Kids Company About released a free book download called “A Kids Book About War” to help families talk about what children are seeing on the news and the questions they have. Journalist Sarah Jones, who has reported from conflict zones, authored the digital book. It's free and people can make a donation with 100% of proceeds going to Unicef, War Child and Doctors Without Borders.

World Central Kitchen

World Central Kitchen is serving hot meals at the border crossing in southern Poland, and is expanding to locations in Romania, Moldova and other countries supporting refugees.

Obama Foundation

The Obama Foundation has created a list of organizations that need support, including groups that have ties to Obama Foundation leaders in Europe.

UNICEF

UNICEF is ramping up efforts to deliver aid to hundreds of thousands of children and families whose lives and futures hang in the balance.

Voices of Children

Voices of Children provides psychological and psychosocial support to children and helps them overcome the consequences of armed conflict.

Red Cross

The International Red Cross has been on the ground for years, delivering food, fuel for heating, medical supplies and support for housing to those living close to the line of contact in eastern Ukraine. The Red Cross teams now in Ukraine will continue their work to repair vital infrastructure, support health facilities with medicines and equipment, and support families with food and hygiene items.

On March 6, the Ukrainian Red Cross together with local authorities, SES representatives, police, and volunteers evacuated people from the city of Irpin & surrounding settlements. #Ukraine️ #Irpin

(c) photo by Maksym Trebukhov pic.twitter.com/UzQzHIwVcR — Ukrainian Red Cross (@RedCrossUkraine) March 6, 2022

Save the Children

The children in Eastern Ukraine have grown up in conflict for the past eight years, enduring violence, shelling and displacement.

Save the Children works in the hardest-to-reach places to make sure the children get the help they need.

UN Refugee Agency

The agency needs help to ensure it can continue to provide life-saving protection to families forced to flee their homes in Ukraine.



UNHCR has stepped up its operations and capacity in Ukraine and neighboring countries. Donations can help ensure that Ukrainians forced to flee their homes are sheltered and safe.

CARE

Donations will help CARE’s Ukraine Crisis Fund reach 4 million with immediate aid and recovery, food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support and cash assistance — prioritizing women and girls, families and the elderly.

International Rescue Committee

The IRC is on the ground in Poland and preparing to support displaced families looking for help.

Project Hope

Project HOPE is actively shipping essential medicines and medical supplies to affected areas in Ukraine.

United Help Ukraine