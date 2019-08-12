FILE In this file photo taken on Monday, June 3, 2019 provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, left, listens to former Ukrainian president Leonid Kuchma, a special Ukrainian presidential envoy in the contact group for talks on a cease-fire in Eastern Ukraine, during their meeting in Kiev, Ukraine. Ukraine's president sits down Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 for peace talks in Paris with Russian President Vladimir Putin in their first face-to-face meeting, and the stakes could not be higher. More than five years of fighting in eastern Ukraine between government troops and Moscow-backed separatists has killed more than 14,000 people, and a cease-fire has remained elusive. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP, File)