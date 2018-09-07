President Donald Trump is praising a police officer from Washington state after he was seen on a home surveillance video picking up an American flag that dropped to the ground.

It happened on the Fourth of July in Marysville, Wash., about 35 miles north of Seattle.

In the video, the officer is seen stopping his car and walking up to a flag attached to a home. Something was broken on the pole, causing the flag to partially touch the ground.

The officer was unable to fix the problem, so he rolled the flag around the pole -- being careful not to allow the flag to continue touching the ground.

The officera then propped the pole up against the wall and left.

The video was shared on social media and apparently got the attention of President Trump, who posted about it on Instagram.

"Beautiful — thank you to our GREAT law enforcement officers, for all you do, 24/7/365!" Trump wrote, showing the video in his post.

The Marysville Police Department responded in kind on Twitter.

"NBD (no big deal) just Officer Negron getting recognized for his act of kindness & patriotism by the President of the United States," the department tweeted.

NBD just Officer Negron getting recognized for his act of kindness & patriotism by the President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/EtYysq89fo — Marysville Police (@MarysvilleWAPD) July 8, 2018

Section 8(b) of the U.S. Flag Code reads, "The flag should never touch anything beneath it, such as the ground, the floor, water, or merchandise."

