President Donald Trump sat together with former presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter at the state funeral for George H.W. Bush on Wednesday. It was the first time the president and former presidents were seen together since Trump’s inauguration in 2016.

The president and former presidents were seated in a front-row pew in the Washington National Cathedral and were joined by their wives and first ladies, Melania Trump, Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and Rosalynn Carter.

In video shared from the inside of the cathedral before Trump’s arrival, the former presidents and first ladies were seen talking together. When Trump arrived, he shook hands with the Obamas, who greeted him by saying, “Good morning.” He did not appear to speak with anyone else in the pew and did not shake hands with Bill and Hillary Clinton, who looked straight ahead.

Melania Trump was seen shaking hands with the Obamas and Bill Clinton, and she waved in the direction of Hillary Clinton and the Carters.

Former President George W. Bush, mourning his father’s passing, was seated with members of his family. He usually is seated besides Michelle Obama, who has called him her “forever seat mate” because they always sit together at official functions according to protocol. Bush was scheduled to deliver a eulogy for his father during the service.

Trump and the former presidents were not scheduled to speak.

PHOTOS: Who attended George H.W. Bush's state funeral President Trump and former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter at Geroge H.W. Bush's funeral. Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, Laura Bush and former President George W. Bush listen during a state funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the Washington National Cathedral on December 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. Former US President Barack Obama(C) greets former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney as they arrive for the funeral service for former US president George H. W. Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC on December 5, 2018. Jordan's King Abdullah II(C)and Queen Rania arrive before the funeral service for former US President George H. W. Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC on December 5, 2018. Britain's Prince Charles (C) is greeted by Karen Pence (L) and her husband US Vice President Mike Pence (2nd R) as they arrive for the funeral service for former US President George H. W. Bush in Washington, DC on December 5, 2018. German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) arrives for the funeral service for former US President George H. W. Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC on December 5, 2018. Former US President Barack Obama, former US First Lady Michelle Obama, former US President Bill Clinton, former US President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Hillary Clinton before the funeral for George H. W. Bush on December 5, 2018. Former US Vice President Al Gore(R) Vice President Mike Pence (L) and former US President Jimmy Carter(C) arrive for the funeral service for former US President George H. W. Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC on December 5, 2018. Acting United States Attorney General Matt Whitaker, center, arrives before a State Funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral, December 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. Former Vice President Al Gore, speaks with former VP Joe Biden, and his wife Jill Biden, as former VP Dick Cheney speaks with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross before a funeral for former President George H.W. Bush December 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, and her husband, Trump's Senior Adviser Jared Kushner before a State Funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral, December 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller, center, and White House deputy chief of staff for communications Bill Shine, center right, arrives for a State Funeral for former President George H.W. Bush December 5, 2018 in DC. The Carlyle Group co-CEO David Rubenstein arrives for a State Funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral, December 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. Former CIA Director John Brennan, left, shakes hands with President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff John Kelly, right, before a State Funeral for former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral, December 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. Former Vice President Joe Biden (L) along with his wife Jill Biden arrive for the funeral of late former U.S. President George H.W. Bush at the Washington National Cathedral December 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. Former US Vice President Dick Cheney (R) and Vice President Mike Pence (L) arrive for the funeral service for former US President George H. W. Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC on December 5, 2018. US National Security Advisor National John Bolton (C L) arrives for the funeral service for former US President George H. W. Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on December 5, 2018. Former US Vice President Joe Biden (R), with his wife Dr. Jill Biden (C), greets US Vice President Mike Pence as they arrive for the funeral service for former US President George H. W. Bush in Washington, DC on December 5, 2018. US Sen. Dianne Feinstein(D-CA) arrives for the funeral service for former US President George H. W. Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC on December 5, 2018. Journalist Tom Brokaw(L) arrives for the funeral service for former US President George H. W. Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC on December 5, 2018. Former US Vice President Joe Biden(R) arrives for the funeral service for former US President George H. W. Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC on December 5, 2018. Former US Vice President Dick Cheney arrives for the funeral service for former US President George H. W. Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC on December 5, 2018.

