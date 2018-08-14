President Donald Trump's campaign is filing an arbitration action against former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman alleging breach of a secrecy agreement.

A campaign aide tells The Associated Press that it is filing the claim with the America Arbitration Association in New York, claiming her explosive new book and media tour breached her 2016 confidentiality agreement with the campaign. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Manigault Newman has acknowledged signing a confidentiality agreement with the campaign in 2016. She wrote in her book that after being fired from the White House in December 2017 was offered a $15,000 per month position with the Trump re-election effort in exchange for signing a new confidentiality agreement. She says she declined that offer.

"I will not be silenced," said the former top White House aide to the Associated Press. "I'm not going to be bullied by Donald Trump.

Manigault Newman, nonetheless, declined to answer several questions about her time in the White House, citing the arbitration action.

But she continued to unleash criticism of Trump, suggesting he's unfit to be president and is intentionally sowing racial division.

In recent days, Trump has lashed out at Omarosa on Twitter, calling her a "crazed, crying lowlife," "wacky" and a "dog."

When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday that Manigault Newman has has "shown a complete lack of integrity" with her criticism of President Donald Trump in her new book.

Sanders also said that Trump's tweets referring to Manigault Newman as "crazed" and a "dog" reflect his "frustration" with her comments.

"I haven't been in every single room," when asked if she can say with certainty that Trump has never used the N-word. Sanders says she "can't guarantee" Trump has never used the word, but calls Manigault Newman's claims "salacious and ridiculous."

