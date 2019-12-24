President Donald Trump has called members of the military to share greetings ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Trump spoke by video conference with service members from his private club in Florida, where is he is on a more than two-week vacation.

The group included Marines in Afghanistan, an Army unit in Kuwait, a Navy ship in the Gulf of Aden, an Air Force base in Missouri and a Coast Guard station in Alaska, according to The Associated Press.

“You make it possible for us to do what we have to do,” Trump reportedly said.

Trump has been largely out of the spotlight since delivering a speech to conservative students in nearby West Palm Beach on Saturday, spending his days golfing on his private course and greeting the well-heeled members of his clubs.

Trump was asked what he'd bought his wife, first lady Melania Trump, for Christmas. He said he'd bought her a “beautiful card," but was “still working on a Christmas present."

