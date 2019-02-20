President Donald Trump sent a tweet that said the New York Times was the “true enemy of the people” Wednesday.

Although the president did not specify a story that troubled him, the tweet came after the paper published a report that described how Trump manipulated investigations surrounding him using intimidation, pressure and humiliation.

Trump’s tweet read, “The New York Times reporting is false. They are a true ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!”

NYT publisher A.G. Sulzberger responded to Trump’s attack saying that the phrase “enemy of the people” is putting danger on journalists everywhere.

“As I have repeatedly told President Trump face to face, there are mounting signs that this incendiary rhetoric is encouraging threats and violence against journalists at home and abroad,” he wrote.