Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced he is closing his country's borders to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trudeau announced the move Monday outside his residence, where is self isolating after his wife tested positive for the new coronavirus.

He said at this time, the measures will "carve out some designated exceptions, including for air crews, diplomats, immediate family members of Canadian citizens and at this time, U.S. citizens."

The announcement comes after Canada announced it would shut down Parliament and advised against all nonessential travel outside the country last week. The Canadian government also recommended the cancellation of all large events like concerts.

Trudeau's wife tested positive for the new coronavirus last week. He and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau have been in isolation, with Trudeau conducting his meeting remotely. He says his wife is feeling well. His wife returned from a speaking engagement in Britain and had mild flu-like symptoms, including a low fever. Trudeau's office said the prime minister “is in good health with no symptoms.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.