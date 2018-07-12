The Time Warner building in New York City has been evacuated due to another bomb threat, according CNN.

The building, which houses the media giant, is located near Columbus Circle in Manhattan. CNN anchor Don Lemon and media correspondent Brian Stelter confirmed the evacuation from their Twitter pages while police continue to investigate.

CNN was forced to run taped programing momentarily but then resumed live coverage on Manhattan streets.

Lemon said the fire alarm had gone off in a commercial break during his live show after someone called in at 9:47 p.m. to say there were five bombs in the building. The CNN studios and offices were then immediately evacuated.

We were evacuated in the middle of my live show. Bomb threat. We’re running taped programming. NYPD is investigating. Stay tuned. #cnn #nypd — Don Lemon (@donlemon) December 7, 2018

Police have closed West 58th Street between 8th and 9th Avenue to investigate the area, according an NYPD tweet.

Due to a police investigation at Columbus Circle, West 58th Street between 8th and 9th Avenue is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Please avoid this area. Update to follow. pic.twitter.com/856GaNYAFO — NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) December 7, 2018

The threat comes after a series of pipe bombs were sent to media organizations and high-profile officials, including CNN in October.

This is a developing news story. Check back here for more updates.





.@donlemon reports from outside CNN's New York offices after an evacuation was ordered due to a phoned bomb threat https://t.co/fR31rrQtzZ pic.twitter.com/UXtFWuxreR — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) December 7, 2018

