A GoFundMe campaign titled "We The People Will Fund The Wall" has raised more than $400,000 and counting to build President Donald Trump's border wall.

"It’s up to Americans to help out and pitch in to get this project rolling," according to the campaign page, which is attributed to Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage Jr.

The campaign was created Sunday by a "fundraising team" in Miramar, Florida, according to the campaign page.

It's beginning to gain traction. On Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told Fox News the administration is exploring "different" sources to pay for his proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexican border, according to reports.

The GoFundMe campaign's goal is set at $200 million.

Trump has demanded $5 billion to pay for the border wall he promised to build during his campaign, according to reports. Lawmakers have until midnight Friday to pass a spending measure or shut down some federal agencies.

“If the 63 million people who voted for Trump each pledge $80, we can build the wall,” Kolfage states on the GoFundMe page. "That equates to roughly $5 billion, even if we get half, that's half the wall. We can do this."