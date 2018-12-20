The Children's Place recalled more than 14,000 infant snowsuits because the metal snaps can detach and become choking hazards for children, the company said on Tuesday.

The recall involved approximately 14,900 girls' infant snowsuits sizes 0 to 18 months, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The snowsuits were sold in two styles and three patterns: white sophy floral, jazzberry ladybug and rosebud heart.

The recalled snowsuits were sold online and nationwide from August through November this year and have the style numbers 2111187 and 2111188, and vendor number 7000028.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said no injuries had been reported, and The Children's Place received one report of a metal snap detaching from a snowsuit.

Consumers should immediately stop using the snowsuits and return them to any The Children's Place stores for full refunds. Anyone with questions should contact The Children's Place customer service at 1 (877) 752-2387.