The Boppy Company is recalling 14,000 of its infant head and neck support accessories over suffocation concerns.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the overstuffing of the head support area can "cause an infant's head to be tilted too far forward."

The Boppy Head and Neck support was sold in both the Ebony Floral and Heathered Gray style with the model numbers 4150114 and 4150117 found on the fabric label on the back of the head support.

The accessory is used in Boppy's infant swings, bouncers and strollers. The product was sold in retail and online stores from March 2019 through May 2019 for $20.

No injuries have been reported, but there were three reports of babies' chins being pushed in to their chest by the product.

The company is offering a full refund of the product for those who contact the company by e-mail at info@boppy.com or by phone at 888-772-6779.