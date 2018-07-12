While 2018 was a big year for sports (The Olympics), music (sick of "thank u, next" yet?) and food (avocado toast, anyone?), it was also a big year for love and loss. As we pour one out for the couples who broke up, we also raise a glass to all the new engagements and weddings that filled our hearts with hope.

Breakups

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson

After a whirlwind romance and engagement, Ariana and Pete called off their wedding. Pete, a comedian on "Saturday Night Live," recently said that he blocked the famed "thank u, next" singer on social media, saying she's "not good for my health. I can’t have this in my life."

Cardi B and Offset

Rapper Cardi B announced in mid-December via an Instagram message that she and husband Offset decided to split and "grew out of love." The pair has one daughter together named Kulture who was born this year.

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum

Superstar couple Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum "lovingly decided to separate" after nine years of marriage. The pair had been together since 2003 when they starred in the movie "Step Up." Their daughter Everly Tatum is 5 years old.

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston

After seven years of dating and two years of marriage, Justin and Jennifer announced via their publicist that they would be parting ways. The pair said, "We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

John Cena and Nikki Bella

After years of will-they, won't-they, documented on Nikki Bella's "Total Bellas" TV series, the pair decided to call it quits after a three-month engagement.

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka

After two years together and a 20-carat engagement ring, Hilton and Zylka decided to end their engagement in November. Sources from InTouch also reported that Hilton refused to give back the engagement ring because "she's the one who bought it."

Engagements

Katharine McPhee and David Foster

This is a match many years in the making. "American Idol" star Katharine McPhee said she's known Foster, a famed music producer, since she was 21. The pair got engaged in July, and a wedding is said to be upcoming.

Rosie O’Donnell and Elizabeth Rooney

Comedian and actress Rosie O'Donnell announced she and her girlfriend Elizabeth Rooney got engaged in October after less than a year of publicly dating. It would be O'Donnell's third marriage.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

Well aren't they just "Perfect." Grammy winner Ed Sheeran proposed to long-time girlfriend Cherry Seaborn. Their relationship has always been very much under-wraps, but Sheeran posted a sweet picture on his Instagram in January after the engagement.

Karamo Brown and Ian Jordan

"Queer Eye" star Karamo Brown surprised his partner Ian Jordan with a massive proposal featuring all their friends and family. If we know anything from watching "Queer Eye," a Netflix series in which five gay men give advice to other men on style, dating and food, this wedding will be EXTRA fabulous.

Weddings

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Would it be too much to call this the wedding of the century? The whirlwind romance of Harry and Meghan captivated Americans and Brits alike with more than 1.9 billion people tuning in to watch the American actress's wedding in beautiful St. George's Chapel. Meghan and Harry are expecting their first child sometime in April.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

After a quick engagement in April, Jonas and Chopra wasted no time in getting to the altar and were married in November, with festivities continuing until early December. The pair had two elaborate ceremonies in India, which lasted over three days, with tons of friends and family attending.

Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie

The "Game of Thrones" co-stars were wed on June 23. The wedding was attended by their "Game of Thrones" co-stars, Hollywood pals, friends and family members in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Surprise! The singer/songwriter pair shocked fans everywhere when they announced, after just two months of being engaged, that they were married in a courthouse in New York in September. Many still think the pair will hold a larger religious ceremony to celebrate, but congrats to the happy couple.