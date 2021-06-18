Why Taylor Swift fans want to circle November 19 on the calendar

Taylor Swift has picked the second re-recorded album she will be releasing and it's bigger than the first -- including a 10-minute song.

Taylor Swift announced Friday that the re-recording of another one of her original albums will be released November 19.

Swift has vowed to re-record her first six albums after music manager Scooter Braun announced that his Ithaca Holdings company had acquired Big Machine Label Group, the home to Swift’s first six albums. He then sold Swift's catalogue without the singer-songwriter being given a chance to acquire her masters.

"Red (Taylor's Version)" will be available November 19, the singer posted on Twitter. It will be the second in her project to to re-record her first six albums after losing control of the master copies. "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released earlier this year.

The new album will have 30 songs that Swift said were meant to go on the original album -- including one that is 10 minutes long. The original included hits "I Knew You Were Trouble," "22" and "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together."

"Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild and torturned by memories past," Swift wrote. "Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators. And I'm not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way."

The next album that I’ll be releasing is my version of Red, which will be out on November 19. This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red. And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long🧣 https://t.co/FOBLS5aHpS pic.twitter.com/6zWa64Owgp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 18, 2021