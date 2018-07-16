Taylor Swift really may have been shocked this time.

The pop icon, who is famous for seeming genuinely stunned every time she wins an award, was left open-mouthed when two fans got engaged right in front of her at a meet-and-greet during her Reputation tour.

The proposal went down Friday night at Swift’s Philadephia show. The couple, Anthony Yannuzzi and Stephanie Pysher, say they met five years ago when Swift’s Red tour stopped in Philadelphia.

Naturally, Swift Instagrammed the happy occasion, with the hashtag #thirdwheel.

Anthony had been tweeting about his plans on the sly since June 6 from @TSphilaPROPOSAL, where he urged other Swifties to help him get Taylor’s attention. “I want to give my girlfriend the proposal of her dreams!” he wrote. “Help me spread the word so Taylor can see this. I know Taylor can make this night unforgettable.”

It worked, though not quite in the way they expected: The couple was picked at random to participate in the meet-and-greet, meaning Swift was as surprised as Stephanie.

We had the time of our lives last night! 💍💍💍 It's a love story baby! #RepTourPhilly pic.twitter.com/osVv1meBVs — PHILADELPHIA SHOW PROPOSAL (@TSphilaPROPOSAL) July 14, 2018

Now, they’re wearing matching T-shirts of the moment on Instagram: “We are back as an engaged couple!”

Swift may have started something here: Mariah Carey helped one of her backup dancers get engaged onstage during her Butterfly Returns show Saturday night in Las Vegas.

