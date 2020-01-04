KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — At a time when retail workers are working long hours to provide food and goods to customers during the coronavirus pandemic, some retail stores have announced they will be closed on Easter Sunday to give their employees a break and some time with their family.

Trader Joe's announced on its website that stores will be closed Sunday, April 12.

Target will also be closed on the holiday, according to a media spokesperson.

Publix is usually closed on Easter, and has not indicated that will change this year.

Aldi stores will also be closed on Easter, which is usual for them and also Sam's Club and Costco, which will also be closed.

