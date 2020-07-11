Packaged romaine lettuce recalled over E.coli concerns

A brand of packaged romaine lettuce sold in several states is being recalled because it could be contaminated with E.coli.
According to a post on the Food and Drug Administration website, Tanimura & Antle Inc. is voluntarily recalling its packaged single head romaine lettuce under the Tanimura & Antle brand out of an abundance of caution. It comes after tests on a random sample.
The lettuce is labeled with packed on date of 10/15/2020 or 10/16/2020 and UPC number 0-27918-20314-9. It was distributed in Alaska, Arkansas, California, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington state, Wisconsin and Puerto Rico.
Anyone who has this lettuce at home is advised to not eat it and to throw it out. It's unlikely the lettuce is still in stores due to its shelf life.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says symptoms of E. coli infection vary for each person, but often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Some people may have a fever, which usually is not very high. While some infections are mild, others can become life-threatening.