A man suspected of shooting a sheriff's deputy and a woman Thursday at an Illinois hotel crashed his vehicle along an interstate highway while trying to flee police, and "negotiation efforts" were underway, authorities said.

Prosecutors in Winnebago County in central Illinois said they have issued a warrant with $5 million bond against Floyd E. Brown, 39.

The Illinois State Police said the McHenry County deputy, whose name has not yet been released, has died.

Police described the woman as an acquaintance of Brown and said she suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being hit with one of Brown's rounds.

The shootings happened Thursday morning at a Rockford hotel as a U.S. Marshal's Service fugitive task force tried to serve Brown with an arrest warrant. Brown fled the hotel and traveled about 170 miles (273.5 kilometers) south to Logan County, police said.

"He is still inside his vehicle off the interstate in a field in a rural area," Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Sam Thomas said. "Negotiation efforts are in process."

Interstate 55 is closed in both directions. The wounded officer, who police didn't identify, was a McHenry County sheriff's deputy assigned to the fugitive task force.

Earlier Thursday Rockford police Lt. Andre Brass said police believe Brown has a rifle and should be "considered armed and dangerous."

Police said Brown was wanted on warrants from multiple Illinois counties when the task force went to an Extended Stay America hotel in Rockford, a city about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northwest of Chicago. Brown is from the Springfield area, in central Illinois.

"We just want to end this incident peacefully with his surrender," Brass said. "We have prayers for the officer that was hit and we have prayers for the officers that are trying to locate the suspect."

___

This story has been updated to show police now say Brown is 39, not 45.