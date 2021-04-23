x
Justice Stephen Breyer to retire from Supreme Court, reports say

Breyer was nominated by Bill Clinton 27 years ago, and has served as one of the liberal voices on the court ever since.
Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, appointed by President Bill Clinton, sits with fellow Supreme Court justices for a group portrait at the Supreme Court Building in Washington, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring from the high court, according to multiple media reports. 

The news was first reported Wednesday by NBC News. 

Breyer, one of the three liberal justices remaining on the court, had been dodging questions about retirement since President Joe Biden was sworn into office. 

Because of the 6-3 conservative majority in the Supreme Court, Democrats and liberal activists worried that if the 83-year-old were to die or be forced to retire at a time when Democrats did not control the Senate, a Republican majority would block the appointment of his successor until a Republican president was sworn in. 

Democrats currently control the Senate with a 50-50 split and Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tie breaker. 

Breyer has served on the court since 1994, when he was nominated by President Bill Clinton to replace retiring justice Harry Blackmun.

In this April 23, 2021, file photo, members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington. Seated from left are Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, while standing from left are Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

It is not yet known exactly whom Biden will nominate to replace Breyer, but Biden had promised to name a Black woman to the Supreme Court if a vacancy opened. 

