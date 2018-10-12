Netflix has released another teaser trailer for the third season of Stranger Things, and although it doesn't include any new footage, it did reveal the titles for all eight episodes of the next installment of the popular sci-fi show.

The episode titles are:

Suzie, Do You Copy?

The Mall Rats

The Case of the Missing Lifeguard

The Sauna Test

The Source

The Birthday

The Bite

The Battle of Starcourt

The episode titles don't reveal much about the plot of the upcoming season, but they do include a few references to the new mall opening up in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. Earlier this year, Netflix released a teaser featuring the new Starcourt Mall, where Steve, played by Joe Keery, is now working. Show creators Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed that the mall would be a central part of the new season.

Ahoy! Something is coming... to Hawkins, Indiana! pic.twitter.com/BI4wFRVzvB — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 16, 2018