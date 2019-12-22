WASHINGTON — Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner returned to Earth Sunday, landing safely in New Mexico.

NASA said the spacecraft has completed the first touchdown on land "of a human-rated space capsule in U.S. history."

NASA said the service module successfully separated from the crew module, which contains "Rosie the rocketeer." Rosie is an anthropometric test device meant to study measurements and proportions of the human body. NASA says its sensors will "provide teams on Earth valuable data for when crew members land in the Starliner." The spacecraft has now landed in White Sands, New Mexico.

This story will be updated.