Hundreds of people were injured when a wooden boardwalk collapsed into the sea at a music and urban sports festival in northwestern Spain, authorities said Monday.

Regional health chief Jesus Vazquez Almuina told Antena 3 television that 313 people required medical treatment following the incident in the city of Vigo in the Galicia region at around midnight Sunday.

A 130-foot stretch of the boardwalk gave way during a rap performance - the closing event of the three-day festival - sending concertgoers sliding into the sea.

A video which appears to have been taken from the crowd, shows the performers on stage before the screen goes dark and screaming is heard.

Five people suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Enrique Cesar Lopez Veiga, the president of the Vigo port authority, said he suspected the boardwalk, which is supported by concrete pillars, had a structural problem.

He told Cadena Ser radio that it collapsed "probably because of excessive weight" on it.

Aitana Alonso, a concertgoer, told the Faro de Vigo newspaper: "It broke and we all fell. People fell on me. I had trouble getting out. I was trying to get out and skidded, my foot got stuck, in the water. I got it out. A boy gave me his hand and I got out. I felt paralyzed and I left. There was a girl with blood on her head."

Vigo mayor Abel Caballero announced an investigation into the incident. The popular O Marisquiño annual festival draws a large crowd of youths and features music and sports such as skateboarding.

TEGNA's Travis Pittman contributed

