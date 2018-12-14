Stocks ended the week with a steep loss on Wall Street as the S&P 500 dropped to its lowest level since April.

The benchmark index is now down almost 3 percent for the year.

New concerns about slowing growth in China as well as growing disarray surrounding plans for Britain to exit the European Union put investors in a mood to sell Friday.

Johnson & Johnson plunged 10 percent after Reuters reported that the company has known since the 1970s that its talc baby powder sometimes contained asbestos, a charge the company denies.

The S&P 500 index fell 50 points, or 1.9 percent, to 2,599.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 496 points, or 2 percent, to 24,100.

The Nasdaq composite skidded 159 points, or 2.3 percent, to 6,910.