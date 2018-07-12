Skip Hop recalled more than 32,000 high chairs on Thursday because the legs can detach from the seat.

The company said the recall involved Skip Hop's Tuo convertible high chairs with charcoal gray or silver/white with clouds fabric. The high chairs were sold at Babies 'R' Us, Buy Buy Baby, Target, Khols, Dillards and other children stores nationwide, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement. They were also sold online at Amazon from June 2017 through September 2018.

The CPSC said Skip Hop had received 17 reports of the high chairs' legs detaching. No injuries were reported.

Customers should check the back of the high chairs for the following information:

Style numbers: 304200 and 304201

Date codes: HH5/2017, HH6/2017, HH7/2017, HH8/2017, HH9/2017, HH092717, HH092917, HH010518, HH010518, HH030518, HH05182018, HH05182018, HH05312018, HH5/2017, HH6/2017, HH7/2017, HH8/2017, HH9/2017, HH092717, HH092917, HH010518, HH010518, HH030518, HH05182018, HH05182018, HH05312018

Check the back of your Skip Hop high chair for information on whether it is recalled.

US Consumer Product Safety Commission

People with the defective high chairs should stop using them immediately and contact Skip Hop for a full refund or a $200 gift card, the CPSC said.