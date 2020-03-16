NEW YORK — Joyce DiDonato and Piotr Beczala made sure the show went on, albeit in an unusual format and venue.

The pair performed Sunday from the living room of DiDonato's New York City apartment.

The American mezzo-soprano and Polish tenor had been scheduled to star in Massenet's "Werther" at the Metropolitan Opera starting Monday. The Met's shutdown because of the coronavirus outbreak caused the cancellation of the first five of six scheduled performances.

Accompanied by Met assistant conductor Howard Watkins at the piano and principal harp Emmanuel Ceysson, the pair performed excerpts for nearly 90 minutes that were streamed live on DiDonato's Facebook and Instagram pages.

RELATED: New CDC coronavirus guidelines: Cancel events with 50 or more people

RELATED: President Trump urges public to 'relax' and stop hoarding

The Metropolitan Opera, a day after canceling performances due to coronavirus, announced it would stream encore presentations from the award-winning Live in HD series of cinema transmissions on the company website for the duration of the closure.

“We’d like to provide some grand opera solace to opera lovers in these extraordinarily difficult times,” said Met General Manager Peter Gelb. “Every night, we’ll be offering a different complete operatic gem from our collection of HD presentations from the past 14 years.”

The streaming offer is expected to begin on Monday, March 16. All “Nightly Met Opera Streams” will start at 7:30 pm and will remain on the organization's website homepage for 20 hours.

RELATED: Coronavirus information in Spanish, Chinese

RELATED: US internet is well-equipped to handle coronavirus work from home surge