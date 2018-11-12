An Imperfect Union brings together on opposite sides on an issue to discuss their perspectives and work together on a service project. See the full episodes on Facebook Watch, every Wednesday 8pm ET.

Jay’s Story

Jay Gothard knows the meaning of service and sacrifice. The retired Brigadier General spent 36 years in the United States Army and is still working as a civilian on Fort Bragg.

17 years ago, the decorated serviceman remembers supporting his country’s decision to invade Afghanistan. Now, nearly two decades later, he’s not so sure.

“I see an endless cycle of not being able to really change dramatically the situation there,” he said.

More than 2,300 US service members have died in Afghanistan since 2001. Gothard knows many of the families who deal with those losses every day. But with no real progress being made, he believes it’s time for Afghanistan to take care of Afghanistan.

“If my son or daughter died in Afghanistan today, yesterday or 17 years ago, I would still be wondering why. What was their sacrifice about?” General Gothard said.

Booyah’s Story

Booyah Ghafoori grew up in war-torn Afghanistan. He watched the Taliban destroy his country. So when he heard US Special Forces were looking for Afghan translators to fight alongside them, he didn’t think twice.

“That was my dream to fight against those people that were destroying our country,” Booyah said.

For twelve years, Booyah risked his life embedded with elite teams of Green Berets. Due to his sacrifice, Booyah and his family were granted a Special Immigrant Visas to come to the U.S. in 2014, but they constantly think of the loved ones they left behind. Life in Afghanistan is dangerous and Booyah believes it will only get worse for his homeland, and the entire world, if the U.S. leaves.

“If the U.S. pulls out of Afghanistan, it would be catastrophic. When the United States was not there, what happened in 9/11."

The Meeting

Jay and Booyah meet for a service project on Fort Bragg. It doesn’t take them long to bond over their military service. As the two begin their discussion, Booyah describes his country’s inability to elect a stable government. Jay replies “I don’t think that’s America’s responsibility.”

