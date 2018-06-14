An unknown number of people are dead after a shooting at a dentist office in Westminster, Colo.-- about 10 miles outside of Denver-- on Thursday afternoon

Sources tell Denver television station KUSA that two adults and two kids were among the victims -- they were transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds. At this time, it's unclear what their conditions are.

A spokesperson for the agency said it's unclear how many people are dead and will not confirm at what dentist office this happened, but did give an address-- 80th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard

There's no information about suspects, motive, or what led up to this shooting.

A public information officer is expected to offer an update.

We are currently working a shooting 80/Sheridan. PIO will meet media in south west corner “Ignite Ale House” — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) June 14, 2018

